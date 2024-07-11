Dubai: The Free Zones Authority of Ajman has entered into a strategic partnership with ruya, the UAE’s digital-first Islamic bank, to provide comprehensive business banking services for startups and SMEs. This initiative is aligned with the goal of simplifying the process of doing business in the UAE, ensuring new enterprises can operate efficiently from inception.

Through this partnership, business customers will benefit from a seamless digital account opening process, with no minimum balance requirements and no hidden fees. The business banking service is specifically targeted at micro, small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, entrepreneurs and startups. Businesses will now be able to manage their finances effectively using ruya’s advanced business internet banking platform.

One of the key advantages of this collaboration is the immediate bank account opening process, available upon receipt of business licenses from any of the integrated free zones under the Free Zones Authority of Ajman. This streamlined process will facilitate smoother business operations and financial management, enabling companies to focus on growth and success.

Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, expressed his delight with this strategic cooperation with ruya. He said: “As part of our intensive efforts to develop an integrated ecosystem to attract entrepreneurs and find proactive solutions that ensure they obtain the resources and support necessary for sustainable growth, and to contribute to advancing the economy in the emirate, the memorandum of understanding with ruya is considered an important step towards achieving these goals.

"This cooperation is expected to enhance financial and banking services and provide solutions that greatly simplify banking operations and procedures for new companies within our free zones, which will enhance the ease of doing business, empowering companies to concentrate on their growth and success.”

Christoph Koster, CEO of ruya, stated: “We are committed to extending our banking solutions to the business community, providing the same high standards of service and ethical Islamic banking principles that our individual customers expect. Our digital-first strategy ensures a seamless, user-friendly and efficient banking experience. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and accessibility, we have eliminated minimum balance requirements and hidden fees for business accounts.”