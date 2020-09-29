Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise on Development has come up with a digital classification system that will provide SMEs with an overview of their operations and performance. The 'SME Rating' will help businesses identify their strengths and weaknesses, with the digital tool measuring a set of financial and operational evaluations.
“Our objective is to of give our SMEs the opportunity to excel further through the provision of a platform that will allow them to grow and improve,” said Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, acting CEO of Khalifa Fund. “The idea behind the SME Rating is to provide a system that best assists entrepreneurs determine the most optimal decisions for the benefit of their organisation.”
The SME Rating will launch as a web-platform and will be used by Khalifa Fund’s counsellors when assessing businesses that as applicants for the fund. The entity had last month partnered with Amazon on the 'E-Empower Programme', which will see Amazon providing SMEs with access to online learning content as well as a dedicated seller support service.