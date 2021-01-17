Abu Dhabi skyline. The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance (DoF) Sunday announced a Dh6 billion supply chain financing initiative to support a variety of sectors. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance (DoF) Sunday announced a Dh6 billion supply chain financing initiative to support a variety of sectors, as a key initiative in its commitment to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The first phase of this initiative is in partnership with the National Health Insurance Company (Daman) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), aiming to provide liquidity to SMEs in the healthcare sector.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy, and key to long-term sustainable growth for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As part of our forward-looking fiscal sustainability strategy, we are proactively launching this initiative in order to underpin continued liquidity for SMEs in Abu Dhabi,” said Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba AlZaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance .

Funded by Ghadan 21’s SME credit guarantee scheme, the initiative is a demonstration of Abu Dhabi’s significant commitment to sustain and support SMEs – throughout COVID-19 and beyond – and will initially support SMEs in the healthcare sector, before being extended to include other banks and sectors.

“The UAE has made remarkable strides as a leading nation in the global healthcare landscape. This would not be possible without the vital contributions of the many important SMEs within the healthcare sector. We are pleased to partner with the Department of Finance and FAB to ensure business continuity and liquidity for those committed to protecting the health and safety of Abu Dhabi citizens and residents,” said Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer, Daman.

The initiative is of significant benefit to SMEs as it facilitates quick payment of their receivables, thus reducing their costs of working capital. In 2019, SMEs in Abu Dhabi accounted for 29 per cent of GDP and 44 per cent of the nonoil economy –supporting such businesses is a critical element of Abu Dhabi’s diversification strategy to move towards a knowledge-based economy.