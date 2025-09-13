7 reasons UAE residents are switching to digital remittances

Many UAE residents send money home for daily needs or emergencies. Digital apps now make these transfers instant, secure, and easy to track, ensuring families receive support exactly when it’s needed.

Visa Direct allows instant transfers to billions of bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets worldwide. The UAE-only Visa+ service makes sending money even simpler—residents can transfer funds abroad using just a mobile number, no bank details needed.

46% of residents surveyed say secure transactions are a major reason for switching. Digital platforms protect financial and personal information, reducing the risk associated with cash or manual transfers.

Digital apps allow you to send money anytime, anywhere. No waiting in line or rushing to meet banking hours—just a few taps on your phone.

Key takeaway: Digital remittances are no longer experimental—they’re mainstream. If you’ve been hesitant to move away from banks and exchange houses, now is the time. With trust, speed, and convenience finally tipping the balance, millions of UAE residents are making the digital switch—and it’s here to stay.

Residents who once preferred face-to-face interactions are discovering that digital platforms can be just as reliable, often faster and safer. For those hesitant in the past, the shift might feel overdue—but it’s happening fast.

High fees remain a concern. 32% flagged costs when sending, and 27% when receiving. But for most users, the benefits of speed, convenience, and security outweigh the costs.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.