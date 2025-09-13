7 reasons UAE residents are switching to digital remittances

Banks to apps: How UAE residents are shifting to faster, safer digital money transfers
Dubai: For years, sending money abroad in the UAE was a careful affair. Banks, exchange houses, and in-person transfers dominated, while digital remittance apps, despite their convenience, struggled to win trust.
That’s changing fast. According to Visa’s Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report, nearly two-thirds of UAE residents now prefer digital apps for sending money internationally. Here’s why residents are finally making the switch:
Digital apps allow you to send money anytime, anywhere. No waiting in line or rushing to meet banking hours—just a few taps on your phone.
Transfers that once took days now happen in real-time. This is crucial for families covering tuition, emergencies, or monthly support abroad.
46% of residents surveyed say secure transactions are a major reason for switching. Digital platforms protect financial and personal information, reducing the risk associated with cash or manual transfers.
50% of respondents cite simplicity as a reason for switching from traditional methods. Apps guide users step by step, removing the complexity of bank procedures.
Remittances are a regular necessity. Visa’s survey found 95% of residents send money at least once a year, making reliability critical. Digital apps deliver consistent service for recurring payments.
Visa Direct allows instant transfers to billions of bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets worldwide. The UAE-only Visa+ service makes sending money even simpler—residents can transfer funds abroad using just a mobile number, no bank details needed.
Many UAE residents send money home for daily needs or emergencies. Digital apps now make these transfers instant, secure, and easy to track, ensuring families receive support exactly when it’s needed.
High fees remain a concern. 32% flagged costs when sending, and 27% when receiving. But for most users, the benefits of speed, convenience, and security outweigh the costs.
Residents who once preferred face-to-face interactions are discovering that digital platforms can be just as reliable, often faster and safer. For those hesitant in the past, the shift might feel overdue—but it’s happening fast.
Key takeaway: Digital remittances are no longer experimental—they’re mainstream. If you’ve been hesitant to move away from banks and exchange houses, now is the time. With trust, speed, and convenience finally tipping the balance, millions of UAE residents are making the digital switch—and it’s here to stay.
