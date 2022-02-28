Dubai: The Bahrain fund manager Investcorp appointed Mark Mobius as an advisor to its fast expanding India business. Mobius is the founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners and has spent over 40 years investing in emerging and frontier markets. He has been in charge of actively managed funds totaling $50 billion in assets.
Prior to establishing Mobius Capital Partners, Mobius was with Franklin Templeton for 30 years. During his tenure, the group expanded its assets under management (AUM) from $100 million to over $40 billion. He also launched several emerging market and frontier funds focusing on Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe.
“As we look to accelerate our growth in India, Mark’s wisdom, foresight and years of invaluable financial acumen will be crucial to our journey,” said Rishi Kapoor, Co-CEO at Investcorp. “As several of Investcorp’s Indian portfolio companies may exit via public markets over the next few years, we will benefit from Mark’s unparalleled insights as a leading public equities investor.”