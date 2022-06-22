Dubai: European low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch flights from Dammam to Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi, starting from September.
The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ.
“Launching in September 2022, the new destinations are the first step towards a growing presence in KSA which will provide for the first time truly affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the Kingdom, Europe and the UAE, strengthening global connectivity,” said the airline in a statement.
Tickets for all routes are already on sale, with fares starting from 24.99 euros (about Dh100).
“Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market and our expansion will bring ultra-low-cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists, and provide a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom,” said Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air.
Last month, Wizz Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supported by the Saudi National Air Connectivity Programme (a Ministry of Tourism initiative) to support the development of the Saudi tourism sector. “The MoU reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth,” said Wizz Air.
Fahd Al Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company (DACO) continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam.”