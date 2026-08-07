GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Wizz Air posts €183.3 million quarterly operating loss

Higher fuel costs and weaker fares linked to the Iran conflict weighed on earnings

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The latest earnings also highlight a widening divide across the European aviation sector.
The latest earnings also highlight a widening divide across the European aviation sector.
Supplied

London: Low-cost airline Wizz Air reported a quarterly operating loss of €183.3 million on Thursday, saying higher fuel costs and lower ticket prices, driven by disruption linked to the Iran conflict, weighed heavily on its financial performance, according to Reuters.

The results reinforce the challenges facing Europe's budget airlines after rival Ryanair reported a one-third decline in profits last month, pointing to weaker fares despite resilient passenger demand.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The latest earnings also highlight a widening divide across the European aviation sector, with full-service national carriers proving more resilient to geopolitical disruption than low-cost airlines, which remain more exposed to fare pressure and higher operating costs.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ford F-150 EV truck known as “Lightning”.

Ford reports loss on EV retreat but lifts 2026 forecast

1m read
German minehunter "Fulda". The Germany Embassy in London said the vessel is fitted with the latest high-resolution sonar tech enabling it to detect, identify and neutralise sea mines.

German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea

2m read
A welcome ceremony was held at Rome Fiumicino Airport in the presence of airport officials and Air Arabia representatives to commemorate the launch of the new direct service between Sharjah and Rome.

Air Arabia adds Rome flights from Sharjah this week

2m read
An AirNav Radar screenshot shows commercial flight activity from July 14 across the Gulf region, where many airlines have adjusted routes or avoided certain airspace following the latest European aviation safety advisory amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

Fresh Europe warning for flights over Gulf airspace

3m read