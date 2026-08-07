Higher fuel costs and weaker fares linked to the Iran conflict weighed on earnings
London: Low-cost airline Wizz Air reported a quarterly operating loss of €183.3 million on Thursday, saying higher fuel costs and lower ticket prices, driven by disruption linked to the Iran conflict, weighed heavily on its financial performance, according to Reuters.
The results reinforce the challenges facing Europe's budget airlines after rival Ryanair reported a one-third decline in profits last month, pointing to weaker fares despite resilient passenger demand.
The latest earnings also highlight a widening divide across the European aviation sector, with full-service national carriers proving more resilient to geopolitical disruption than low-cost airlines, which remain more exposed to fare pressure and higher operating costs.