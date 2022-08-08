Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will resume flights to Moscow from October 2022, the airline said on Monday.
The daily service will begin from October 3, with fares starting from as low as Dh359 when booked on the airline’s website or app.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating a network of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, providing ultra-low fares to a variety of diverse destinations. We support the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by enhancing connectivity both regionally and globally, in line with national regulations and policies.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides connections to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.