Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will commence seven new routes in the coming weeks, bringing its third aircraft to full capacity. The national airline will operate routes to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Odesa, Muscat, Almaty, Sohag, Baku and Kutaisi.
With the eased travel guidelines as a result of the pandemic, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be ramping up its operations further in the coming months by adding additional frequencies to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). The airline plans to add another aircraft to its existing three aircraft by the start of the new calendar year.
Wizz Air Hungary will move its UAE flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022. The airline will commence shortly with flights to Dubai from Catania (Italy), Katowice (Poland) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania). “Our network from Abu Dhabi will expand rapidly as travel restrictions ease up, getting a significant boost when Wizz Air Hungary will start operating its flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022,” said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.