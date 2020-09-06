Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Sunday announced the arrival of its first new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the joint-venture established between ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, recently received national carrier status from the UAE government subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to starting operations.
“With the arrival of our first aircraft to Abu Dhabi we have made an important step on our journey towards starting our operations and developing our presence in Abu Dhabi,” said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, in a statement. in the region.
More Airbus A321neo aircraft will join the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fleet in the first 6 months of operations, Wizz Air said. The route network planned on these aircraft will be announced in due course, the budget carrier added.
Starting from October 1, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to a handful of international destinations including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.
“We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s first aircraft to their new home base at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The establishment of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and its commencement of operations is a milestone in the growth and development of the LCC (low-cost carrier) market in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Mohammed Husain Ahmed, General Manager of Abu Dhabi International Airport.