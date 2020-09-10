Dubai: UAE's newest airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Thursday said it would postpone the launch of its operations by two weeks to October 16.
“Due to prevailing COVID-19 related travel restrictions Wizz Air Abu Dhabi informs its passengers that it will postpone the launch of its operations by two weeks to October 16,” a spokesperson told Gulf News. “Although it is beyond the airline’s control, Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused.”
Passengers with bookings affected by this change will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case they had booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. The airline said that 120 per cent of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, which can be used for 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.
Passengers can opt for cash refund and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100 per cent of the original fare.
Guests who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets, Wizz Air said.