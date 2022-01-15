Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate flights to three new destinations from February 2022.
The airline’s four Airbus A321neo aircraft will serve Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia), and Krasnodar (Russia). With this, the carrier will now have 37 destinations in its network.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, is offering a 20 per cent discount on tickets purchased today.
"Wizz Air is ready to capitalise on demand for travel from the UAE capital in 2022. Ready to accelerate and expand operations this year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi remains optimistic for a positive post-pandemic year of growth," said the airline in a statement.
Wizz Air said 50 free return tickets will be made available to winners of a competition on social media. Customers can participate in the competition by sharing an image of a recent Wizz Air trip on the airline's social media accounts.
"We are ambitious and want to continue expanding our network to encourage tourism with affordable packages for all, and delighted to be announcing an additional three new routes. After a challenging and uncertain period, we look forward to connecting people to create great memories. We are also proud to have been the latest UAE national airline to launch, creating an exciting new travel segment for the UAE and wider region," said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.