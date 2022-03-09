Dubai: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched a new route from Abu Dhabi to Mattala, Sri Lanka. The low-cost carrier will operate flights to the new destination on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with fares starting from Dh179.
Mattala, nestled in pristine natural beauty, enjoys a tropical climate with easy access to neighbouring wildlife. “Sri Lanka is an exciting destination that has everything; beautiful beaches, a diverse cultural heritage, historical sites dating back 1000s of years and even a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site,” said Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
D.V. Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, said: “It is indeed a happy occasion as Wizz air announces its three times a week scheduled operations to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also operates flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.
“The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities,” said Wizz Air.