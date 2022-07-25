Dubai: Low-fare carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is giving adventure seekers a chance to take a flight to an undisclosed destination for a weekend.
To win, all one needs to do is share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz.
A flight carrying 100 winners will depart from Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 26, and return on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
The competition starts at 14:00 GST on July 25 and closes at 23:59 GST on August 7. In order to be eligible, entrants must have a public profile and follow @WizzAir on Instagram. Detailed terms and conditions are available on their Wizz Air Instagram handle.
The winners will be able to take along one partner, and will also receive two nights’ accommodation and travel insurance.
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very excited to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition, with a flight to an exciting, yet unknown destination. Whether it’s a vibrant city or natural paradise, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network offers exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations. Wizz Air is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition allows adventure seekers to embrace the unexpected by providing a packed weekend full of unmissable travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming the winners on board soon.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Male (Maldives), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.