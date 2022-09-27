Wearing of face masks on Emirates and flydubai flights is no longer mandatory, the airlines said on Tuesday.
However, passengers may have to wear one if required by the rules at the destination.
“Wearing a face mask is optional in the UAE and on Emirates flights. If you are travelling from or transiting through Dubai International, the mask rules of your destination will apply throughout your journey,” Emirate said on its website.
Flydubai, too, said that wearing a face mask is optional for travelers.
"Effective from September 28, 2022, passengers travelling to Dubai do not need to wear a face mask while on board their flight. At the airport, wearing a face mask is optional and not mandatory," it said on its website.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday that it would ease COVID-19 restrictions in the country with effect from Wednesday, September 28.
The authority announced that wearing the face mask is optional in public places but is still mandatory in medical facilities, mosques and on public transport. Masks will be optional in schools.
All food service providers, coronavirus patients and suspected cases must wear masks.