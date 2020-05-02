Launch of the new robot comes in collaboration with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund

Abu Dhabi Airports has deployed state-of-the-art robotic technology in its fight against COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports has partnered with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (TSDF) to launch the new CoDi BOT UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), designed and manufactured by UAE-based company Marakeb Technologies, an affiliate company of TSDF, for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19.

The introduction of new state-of-the-art technology is the latest measure introduced by Abu Dhabi Airports to contain the spread of COVID-19, and aligns with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

This collaboration is part of a broader initiative by Abu Dhabi Airports to integrate the most advanced technologies within its operations, to achieve a high level of efficiency, and provide the best services to its travellers.

The CoDi BOT UGV will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialization processes on passenger aircraft.

Specifically ensuring aircraft cabins are kept clean and sterile, the CoDi BOT UGV is designed to be able to manoeuvre through airplane cabin, which is a unique feature of this product, while ensuring the safety of its operators through remote control capability, using real-time video and high-speed 4G data connection.

“The introduction of the robot helps operational teams carry out safer missions during the sterilisation of aircraft while parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), eliminating the risk of human exposure and self-contamination. The robot’s versatility also enables the disinfection of spaces within the airport terminals, reinforcing public safety against COVID-19 and any future virus outbreaks,” Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.

The UGVs will be operated in conjunction with the extensive range of preventative measures implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport in response to COVID-19. Measures include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, in line with the recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).