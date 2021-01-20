Dubai: India's Vistara, joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has started daily services between Delhi and Sharjah under the travel bubble agreement between India and the UAE.
This is Vistara’s second destination in the UAE, complementing its weekly flights between Delhi and Dubai. Starting from January 24 , the airline will also fly daily between Mumbai and Sharjah.
"These flights further strengthen our presence in the Middle East while offering travellers the choice of flying India’s best airline between India and the UAE," said Leslie Thng, Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer.