Dubai: Dubai Air show, which opens November 14, will allow the public to witness the daily flying displays from the purpose-built Skyview Grandstand, at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.
The flying teams include Al Fursan, the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team; Russian Knights by the Russian Air Force; Surya Kiran, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force; Sarang, the helicopter air display team of the Indian Air Force; and the Saudi Falcons, a BAE Hawk-equipped Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team.
“We are looking forward to welcoming members of the general public to watch and enjoy the spectacular flying display at the Airshow,” said Timothy Hawes, Managing Director at Tarsus Middle, the organiser. “The Skyview Grandstand guarantees a perfect view from right beside the runway and for aviation photographers – the perfect picture.”
There will be free shuttle buses operating from Expo 2020 Dubai and Ibn Battuta Metro stations. The Skyview Grandstand will be open from 1pm to 5:30pm on the days of the event. Access for the general public will be limited to the Skyview area and not the main Airshow exhibition hall.