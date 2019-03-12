UAE’s aviation regulator says it will not be reluctant to ground 737s if required

Dubai: The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it is working closely with other regulators to gather information about the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airways flight.

The UAE’s aviation regulator in a statement stopped short of saying it intends to ground domestic operations of any Boeing 737 MAXs — the model of the crashed jet — but said it is “closely assessing the situation for taking any necessary safety action in a timely manner.”

“The GCAA will not be reluctant to ground the UAE-registered Boeing 737 MAX fleet if required, to ensure the highest standards of aviation safety [are] achieved,” a statement said.

It added that the UAE is working with the US Federal Aviation Administration as well as Boeing to learn details about the accident. It has also contacted Ethiopian Air, as well as China’s Civil Aviation Authority, and the Cayman Island’s regulatory body — both of which have ordered domestic airlines to suspend operations of Boeing 737 MAXs — to “seek more information on the reason behind them grounding their respective fleet.”

The GCAA said it will issue further updates on the matter as required.