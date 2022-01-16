Dubai: UAE's aviation regulator has begun investigating an aborted take-off by an Emirates airline passenger jet this month at Dubai Airport.
An airline spokesperson said that safety is its top priority and there was no aircraft damage or any injuries as a result of the aborted take off from Dubai on January 9. The plane, carrying passengers to Hyderabad, India, was instructed to ‘reject take-off on departure’, which Emirates said was completed successfully.
"On 9 January, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully," said the Emirates spokesperson in a statement to Gulf News. "There was no aircraft damage, nor were there any injuries"
"Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review. The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS and we are unable to comment further," said the spokesperson.