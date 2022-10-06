Montreal, Canada: The United Arab Emirates, represented by General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been elected for the sixth consecutive time to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council.
The UAE efforts in international aviation sector have borne fruit after successfully garnering 161 votes out of 175 eligible votes at the meetings of the ICAO's 41st Session General Assembly, running in Montreal, Canada, from 27th September through 7th October.
The election session was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCAA, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), senior UAE civil aviation officials and representatives of member states of the 193 member organisation.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri stated that the re-election of the UAE to the ICAO Council falls within the UAE leadership's vision for the industry and confirms the regional and international aviation industry's confidence in the UAE aviation sector and the prominent stature it has reached.
The UAE's victory also coincides with the UAE's celebrations of the Aviation Day on 5th October, he added.
According to GCAA, the aviation sector contributes 15 percent of the UAE gross domestic products, a percentage expected to increase steadily in the next years.