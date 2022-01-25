Starting February 11, travellers to England will no longer be required to take a pre-travel COVID-19 RT-PCR test provided they are fully vaccinated, the UK government said on its official website. They will not be required to undergo quarantine as well.
Travellers not fully vaccinated will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result, taken two days before travel to England.
They will also need to book and pay for a PCR test, to be taken after arrival in England. They will not need to quarantine if they test negative.
All passengers will be required to complete a passenger locator form before their travel to England.
To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to England, the passengers must have proof of full vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine.
They must have had their final dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in England. The day of the final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.
The proof of vaccination must have been issued by either the he UK vaccination programme, or the UN vaccine programme for staff and volunteers, or an overseas vaccination programme with an approved proof of vaccination for travel to the UK.
Proof of natural immunity will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.