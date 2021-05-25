Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced a strategic partnership with national carrier Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) that will activate direct commercial flights from June 25.
The move will see Ras Al Khaimah welcome twice weekly five-hour flights from capital city Kyiv to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, opening up the Emirate to another key international market – the largest all-European country – as travel restrictions continue to ease.
With flight frequency set to increase in the near future, UIA will be the first airline from Ukraine to fly into Ras Al Khaimah and the latest in a series of strategic aviation partnerships established by RAKTDA to drive growth into a dynamic and developing destination.
Travellers will also receive complimentary return PCR testing – a service that Ras Al Khaimah is extending to all international visitors.
Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energising our aviation collaborations.
"Our relationship with UIA is a particularly special one as it is not only the second commercial airline to fly into our emirate but it also marks the first airline from Ukraine and its national carrier.
"It marks a key step in the recovery of international tourism and aligns with our wider strategy to investigate new routes across core, secondary and emerging markets and to diversify our portfolio with both charter and commercial flights.”