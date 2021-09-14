Dubai: UAE nationals are still not allowed to fly to countries from where travel was previously suspended such as India and Pakistan. Only those who fall into the following categories can travel:
- Those required for a diplomatic mission or official economic & scientific mission.
- Those going for an urgent medical treatment.
- Passengers that are required for an official mission.
• Afghanistan
• Bangladesh
• Democratic Republic of
• Congo
• India
• Liberia
• Namibia
• Nepal
• Nigeria
• Pakistan
• Uganda
• Sierra Leone
• South Africa
• Sri Lanka
• Vietnam
• Zambia
“The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary,” said GCAA in a safety decision.
Categories allowed to travel
UAE residents provided they are vaccinated and above 16. The following requirements shall be complied with for vaccinated residents:
- The vaccine is approved for use by WHO.
- They have taken full vaccination doses.
- They hold an entry permit issued by ICA or GDRFA as applicable.
UAE residents non-vaccinated limited to following categories:
- Medical staff working in the UAE including Doctors, Nurses & medical technicians;
- Staff in the educational sector in the UAE and teachers working in schools, universities and other education institutions;
- Students currently studying in the UAE;
- Humanitarian cases (Reuniting families with valid resident visa);
- Staff of UAE Federal and local government and authorities; and
- Continuing medical therapy in the UAE.
- All above mentioned categories shall hold an entry permit issued by ICA or GDRFA as applicable.
Visitors provided they are vaccinated and above 16. The following requirements shall be complied with for vaccinated visitors:
- The vaccine is approved for use by WHO;
- They have taken full vaccination doses; and
- They hold an entry permit issued by ICA or GDRFA as applicable;