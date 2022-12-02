Low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched a special promotional fare of Dh51 on the occasion of the UAE National Day.
The deal will be available on 5,100 seats for selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi for bookings made on December 2 for travel between January 9 and February 28, 2023.
Hiba Khalil, Manager for Government Affairs and Aviation Security of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commented: “I am proud to be the first Emirati national working for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The significant progress of the UAE in the past year reflects our incredible passion for success, with aviation and tourism pivotal in diversifying our growing economy as we become the most important aviation hub around the world.”
Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Travellers can plan their next incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences and treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation to one of our attractive destinations. With an ever-expanding network, we are celebrating the progress of the UAE by increasing opportunities for consumers in the UAE and further afield and are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on-board our aircraft soon.”
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.
All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats.