BUS-191006-BOEING-(Read-Only)
Boeing 787 planes are assembled at the company’s facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. The vertical fins built in Al Ain will start being integrated on to the aircraft from early next year. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Boeing has received the first vertical fin built and assembled in the UAE for its 787 Dreamliner. The handover was done by Al Ain based Strata Manufacturing, which specialises in advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing.

This is also the first Dreamliner 787 tailfin built outside of the US. The UAE-built one will be installed on 787 fuselages at Boeing’s facility in South Carolina beginning early 2021.

Read More

Made to order

According to Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, “This significant milestone highlights Strata’s success in replicating Boeing’s capabilities, reinforcing the strong partnership between our respective entities, and enhances Strata’s position as a trusted partner across the global aerospace supply chain.

“The strength and depth of our partnership has also enabled us to work closely to expand our engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and navigate through the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Strata 787 vertical fin production line is run by 47 technicians, inspectors and engineers, of whom 40 per cent are UAE nationals. The aim is to have 75 full-time staff by the end of 2022.

Boeing and Strata’s working arrangement began in 2011, when the US manufacturer named the UAE entity as a Tier 1 supplier to produce the parts for 777 and 787 airplanes.

Timely expansion
Earlier this year, Strata had announced an expansion of its facility at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park exclusively for Boeing’s 787 vertical fin assembly operations. So far, assembly has also commenced on an additional five 787 vertical fin shipsets.
Strata Manufacturing, Al Ain
Strata intends to expand its Boeing 787 vertical fin team to 75 by end 2022. Image Credit: Strata Manufacturing, Al Ain