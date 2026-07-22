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UAE-made parts could soon feature on more Embraer aircraft

Embraer and Mubadala plan deeper ties across aircraft parts, maintenance and training

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dimas Douglas Tomelin, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Embraer, and Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.
Dimas Douglas Tomelin, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Embraer, and Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.
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Dubai: Emirati engineers and aerospace workers are set to gain access to specialist training, knowledge transfer and placements at Embraer facilities under a new agreement that could also bring more UAE-made components into the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s global supply chain.

Embraer and Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala signed a Strategic Framework Agreement at the Farnborough International Airshow covering aircraft maintenance, component manufacturing, workforce development and research.

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The agreement creates a pathway for Al Ain-based Strata Manufacturing to become a tier-one supplier for Embraer, placing the UAE company closer to the aircraft manufacturer’s production programmes and giving it the opportunity to supply aerostructures, advanced materials and components.

Abu Dhabi aircraft maintenance company Sanad could also provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Embraer aircraft, with potential expansion across GCC, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa markets.

Training opportunities for Emirati talent

Workforce development will form a central part of the partnership, with Embraer and Mubadala planning engineering and aerospace training programmes for UAE nationals.

The proposed programmes will include practical training, knowledge transfer and work placements at Embraer facilities, giving Emirati talent exposure to aircraft manufacturing and engineering operations.

Strata, whose components are already used by major aircraft manufacturers worldwide, currently has a workforce that is 68% Emirati. The companies said the partnership was designed to deepen that local capability.

UAE aircraft manufacturing moves up the supply chain

Tier-one suppliers typically work directly with aircraft manufacturers and take responsibility for larger components, systems or substantial sections of an aircraft programme.

A successful move into that category would deepen Strata’s role in Embraer’s supply chain and expand the UAE’s participation in the production of aircraft sold to airlines and other customers worldwide.

Aircraft manufacturers have been reducing the number of companies in their supplier networks and increasingly working with larger partners that can provide several services across manufacturing, materials and maintenance.

Mubadala and Embraer said the UAE’s combination of aerostructures manufacturing, advanced materials, aircraft maintenance and aviation services could support that requirement.

Sanad currently provides maintenance services to more than 40 airlines. The Embraer agreement gives the company an opportunity to extend its capabilities to the manufacturer’s aircraft and serve growing regional demand.

Research hub planned in the UAE

The partnership also covers joint research into composite materials, additive manufacturing and high-temperature alloys used in next-generation aircraft structures.

Both organisations plan to explore the creation of a co-located innovation hub that would support the development of prototypes and help move new aerospace technologies into commercial production.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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