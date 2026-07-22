Embraer and Mubadala plan deeper ties across aircraft parts, maintenance and training
Dubai: Emirati engineers and aerospace workers are set to gain access to specialist training, knowledge transfer and placements at Embraer facilities under a new agreement that could also bring more UAE-made components into the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s global supply chain.
Embraer and Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala signed a Strategic Framework Agreement at the Farnborough International Airshow covering aircraft maintenance, component manufacturing, workforce development and research.
The agreement creates a pathway for Al Ain-based Strata Manufacturing to become a tier-one supplier for Embraer, placing the UAE company closer to the aircraft manufacturer’s production programmes and giving it the opportunity to supply aerostructures, advanced materials and components.
Abu Dhabi aircraft maintenance company Sanad could also provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Embraer aircraft, with potential expansion across GCC, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa markets.
Workforce development will form a central part of the partnership, with Embraer and Mubadala planning engineering and aerospace training programmes for UAE nationals.
The proposed programmes will include practical training, knowledge transfer and work placements at Embraer facilities, giving Emirati talent exposure to aircraft manufacturing and engineering operations.
Strata, whose components are already used by major aircraft manufacturers worldwide, currently has a workforce that is 68% Emirati. The companies said the partnership was designed to deepen that local capability.
Tier-one suppliers typically work directly with aircraft manufacturers and take responsibility for larger components, systems or substantial sections of an aircraft programme.
A successful move into that category would deepen Strata’s role in Embraer’s supply chain and expand the UAE’s participation in the production of aircraft sold to airlines and other customers worldwide.
Aircraft manufacturers have been reducing the number of companies in their supplier networks and increasingly working with larger partners that can provide several services across manufacturing, materials and maintenance.
Mubadala and Embraer said the UAE’s combination of aerostructures manufacturing, advanced materials, aircraft maintenance and aviation services could support that requirement.
Sanad currently provides maintenance services to more than 40 airlines. The Embraer agreement gives the company an opportunity to extend its capabilities to the manufacturer’s aircraft and serve growing regional demand.
The partnership also covers joint research into composite materials, additive manufacturing and high-temperature alloys used in next-generation aircraft structures.
Both organisations plan to explore the creation of a co-located innovation hub that would support the development of prototypes and help move new aerospace technologies into commercial production.