Abu Dhabi: Composite aero-structures manufacturing facility Strata is expanding its portfolio with a broad range of advanced verticals across multiple industries.
Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, Strata is now planning to set foot into the advanced materials manufacturing, biopharma, digitisation and automation spaces, its chief said.
“We will not only double down on our aerospace manufacturing capability but also intend to have a more considerable contribution to the UAE manufacturing and socioeconomic growth alike by diversifying our manufacturing portfolio,” said CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla.
“Strata aims to dynamise future growth and investment in new and exciting ways by investing in national world-class talent and vision, fostering vibrant commercial and industrial clusters, and forming strong partnerships with global entities who share the same vision of sustainable development.”