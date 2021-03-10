Dubai: Emirates has introduced free additional 10kg baggage allowance and up to two complimentary nights at a five-star hotel for passengers traveling from India to Dubai.
Travellers who book return economy class tickets to Dubai from March 8 to March 28, 2021 for travel between March 15 and June 30, 2021 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis; business class and first class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.
Airline had said that promotional return fares to Dubai would start from INR 17,982 (Dh905) in economy class, INR 68,996 (Dh3,472) in business class and INR 192,555 (Dh9,690) in first class.