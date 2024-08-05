Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, announced Monday that three flights to Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, including the ones on August 5 and 6, have been cancelled amid the country’s continuing unrest.

The airline said. “FlightsEK58, EK584, and EK585 Dubai to Dhaka flights have been cancelled. Customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on August 6 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.”

Emirates said it is monitoring the situation closely and regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Emirates’ statement explained, “Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.”

Meanwhile, Emirates’ sister concern, flydubai, announced Monday it has revised flight schedules to Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh amid the country’s continuing unrest.

“flydubai has revised its flight schedule to Dhaka Airport (DAC) and Chattogram Airport (CGP) to operate during the daytime between August 5 and August 7,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely. Passengers are advised to check Flight Status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, several Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, have cancelled all scheduled operations in Bangladesh due to civil unrest.

“In view of the ongoing situation in #Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled,” the airline said.

In a post on X, Air India said, “Given the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.”

Several people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters.