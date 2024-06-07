Dubai: Sharjah-headquartered Air Arabia, one of the region’s largest low-cost carriers (LCC), marked the resumption of its first flight to Basra in Iraq from Sharjah International Airport on Friday. The new route connects Sharjah and Basra with a frequency of four weekly flights, the airline said in a statement. Basra is Air Arabia's fourth direct route to Iraq from Sharjah, following Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.