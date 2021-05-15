Dubai: UAE’s airlines have cancelled flights to Israel amid escalating conflict in the region.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airways said it has temporarily suspended passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing conflict in Israel.
The first flights affected are EY598 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and flight EY599 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Sunday May 16, which have been cancelled, said Etihad on its website. “Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers.”
Budget carrier flydubai and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi have also cancelled their flights to Tel Aviv, as per their websites.
Last week, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said it delayed its Tel Aviv flights scheduled for May 13 in light of the recent clashes in Israel.
“The safety of our crew, passengers and aircraft is our number one priority and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.