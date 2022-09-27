Abu Dhabi: Six UAE-based carriers are operating 79 flights per week between the emirates and Oman, it was revealed on Tuesday.
The flights, operated by Etihad Airways, Emirates, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, help meet the steady growth of air traffic between the two countries, the General Civil Aviation Authority told WAM.
Etihad operates 10 flights per week to Muscat, while Emirates operates seven weekly flights.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates nine flights per week to Oman, with five flights per week to Muscat and four flights per week to Salalah, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates eight flights per week -- five flights to Muscat and three to Salalah.
Air Arabia operates 24 flights per week to Oman, with 14 flights to Muscat and 10 to Salalah. Meanwhile, Fly Dubai operates about 21 flights per week to Oman.