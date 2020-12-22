Dubai: Etihad airways on Tuesday said it will halt flights to Muscat (Oman) and Kuwait based on the directives of the authorities there to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“Etihad Airways will temporarily suspend its passenger services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muscat (MCT) in Oman and Kuwait (KWI) until further notice,” an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
Meanwhile, Dubai’s Emirates said it would suspend flights to the two countries until December 28. “Due to the closure of Saudi Arabian, Kuwaiti and Omani borders, Emirates will be suspending flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 21-27 December, and Kuwait and Oman from 22-28 December,” the airline said on its website.
Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights for a week, extendable for another. A number of European countries have imposed new travel restrictions and halted flights from and to Britain, where the new strain of the virus was first found.