Dubai: Flydubai is offering Expo 2020 one-day passes for passengers flying with the budget carrier.
"If you book and fly with us between 01 September 2021 and 31 March 2022, you will be eligible for a complimentary Expo 2020 1-Day Ticket for each passenger in your booking. Use your ticket to visit Expo 2020 on any day you choose," said flydubai on its website.
Expo, which starts on October 1, is expected to attract millions of visitors to Dubai from around the globe.
Emirates airline is also offering complementary Expo 2020 day passes to passengers. Travellers flying with the airline to Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022, will get one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in a booking.