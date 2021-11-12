Dubai: Two aerobatic teams from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be taking part in the Dubai Air Show, which will be held from November 14-18 at Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International Airport.
The IAF said it had been invited by UAE to participate with the ‘Sarang’ and ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatics teams. They will be performing along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights and the UAE’s Al Fursan. In addition, the IAF’s light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas shall be part of the aerobatics and static displays during the show.
The induction of five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruvs of the Sarang Team, 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran Team and the three LCA Tejas was completed by November 9, 21, said IAF.
The induction was supported by the IAF’s C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules. “The teams are now preparing for the opening ceremony on 14th November 21,” said IAF in a statement.
Sarang has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in UAE in 2005.
Surya Kiran
IAF’s first aerobatic team was first formed in 1982 on the occasion of the Air Force’s Golden Jubilee anniversary. The team flew nine Hawker Hunter F.56A fighters from No.20 Squadron, which were painted in overall dark blue with white trim.
Sarang
This aerobatic team flies on four Indian-built helicopters, ‘HAL Dhruvs’. It was formed on March 18, 2002, as a part of Aircraft and System Testing Establishment (ASTE) at Bangalore. First public display was on Feb 23, 2004 during Asian Aerospace at Singapore.