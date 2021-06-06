Dubai: Turkish Airlines has added one more flight on the Dubai-Istanbul route and in total will operate three daily flights between the two hubs.
The new flight will start to operate from the June 17 and is now available for purchase for holiday planners. It will depart from Dubai daily at 10:20 and arrive in Istanbul at 14:00 with return flights leaving Istanbul at 20:40 and arriving in Dubai the next morning at 2:00. All times are local times of their departure points.
Turkish Airlines is also offering tickets at a special rate to passengers until June 18. Tickets for economy are starting at Dh1,595 while business class tickets are starting from Dh10,775 for the campaign period. The tickets purchased during the campaign are valid for the travel period until February 28, 2022. The flight will be operated with wide body aircraft.
Passengers travelling from UAE will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country's official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entry to Turkey and /or have contracted the Covid-19 and were cured within the last 6 months.