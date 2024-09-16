Dubai: Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s national carrier, has announced plans to launch flights to Sydney, Australia’s largest city, marking its second destination after Melbourne. Starting December 4, the airline will operate four weekly flights between Istanbul and Sydney, with a stopover in Kuala Lumpur. The route will be serviced by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the airline announced on Monday.

“This new route not only strengthens Turkish Airlines’ presence in the continent within its network but also continues to bolster ties between Türkiye and Australia, driving growth in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange,” the airline said.

Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said, “This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines.”

Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg, said Bolat. Image Credit: Turkish Airlines

Commenting on the new development, the Australian Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham, said that the NSW government has worked closely with the Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure the new service. “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. Sydney is the gateway to Australia, and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy,” said Graham.

Meanwhile, Scott Charlton, CEO of Sydney Airport, said, “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub.”

“With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported,” he added.