Singapore: Facial recognition and iris biometrics are allowing Singapore Changi Airport to process passengers through immigration in as little as 10 seconds as its fully embraces futuristic technology.

Since facial scanning was fully rolled out on September 30, the average time it takes travellers to get through immigration has been cut by 60 per cent, down from the previous 25 seconds, the city-state's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said in a statement on its website Thursday.

Changi Airport, frequently rated among the best in the world, now has passport-less clearance at all four of its passenger terminals.

Singapore's city dwellers "- including permanent residents and long-term pass holders "- can depart and arrive the airport using facial and iris biometrics without needing to show their passports. Foreign visitors will still need to present documentation on arrival but are then able to use passport-less clearance when they leave.