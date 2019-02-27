Dubai: Travellers flying out of the UAE to Pakistan have been advised to continue monitoring the status of their flights in view of the escalating conflict between the two countries.
Flights to all Pakistani airports have just been cancelled from Dubai, leaving passengers stranded at terminals.
UAE-based carrier flydubai dropped Wednesday’s flights to Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Karachi in Pakistan, according to the airline’s flight tracker. Emirates also cancelled a number of flights to and from Pakistan, including destinations like Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.
“Due to the closure of Pakistani and Afghanistan airspace, a number of Emirates flights to/from Pakistan and Afghanistan on 27 and 28 February have been cancelled. The latest flight schedules can be found on emirates.com. Affected passengers are requested to contact their booking agent or Emirates reservations to rebook their flights or make alternative travel arrangements," the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised."
But flyers were told to continue monitoring the situation and check any possible flight changes.
“Following the closure of the airspace in Pakistan flydubai has advised passengers to check the flight status on flydubai.com. flydubai is reviewing its schedule and further updates will be provided,” flydubai said in a statement to Gulf News.
Pakistan has just closed its air space for commercial use due to the security situation in the Asian state, prompting airlines to cancel their flights. Several airports including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and Chandigarh have also been closed for civilian operation, airport sources said on Wednesday.
However, it is still not clear whether any flights to Indian airports have been cancelled.