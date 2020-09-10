Abu Dhabi: With preparations in full swing for the signing of a US-brokered peace accord between UAE and Israel at the White House on Tuesday, sources in the Federation of Tourism Companies in Tel Aviv reported that thousands of Israelis have contacted tourism companies to book seats on flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reported Asharq Al Awsat.
Israir Airlines announced that it had concluded agreements allowing it to start regular direct flights from Tel Aviv to the UAE on October 15, saying intensive talks were ongoing with Emirates and Etihad to organise flights to Israel.
An official in an Israeli tourism company said packages offered by the UAE are tempting Israelis, such as “a tourist trip that includes hair transplantation or plastic surgery in Dubai.” Such trips are also offered by Turkey, but the UAE offers better prices.
In Abu Dhabi, expectations revealed that commercial flights between Israel and the UAE will soon begin after the signing of the peace agreement.
UAE has announced that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will head an official delegation that includes senior officials to Washington on September 15, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, to participate in the signing ceremony of the peace treaty, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Economic sources quoted an Israeli businessmen delegation, currently visiting the UAE, that the signing of the treaty would greatly expand trade relations between Israel and India, against the backdrop of the strong economic relations between India and the UAE. The UAE will also expand its activities in Asia, thanks to its agreement with Israel.