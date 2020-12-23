Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has set up the world’s largest dedicated airside storage and distribution hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai.
The facility has the capacity to store up to an estimated 10 million doses of vaccine at the 2-8-degree Celsius temperature range at any one point of time. Emirates SkyCargo has already commenced distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from a range of manufacturers and geographies.
“We stand ready to support not just Dubai, but countries around the world, including markets with limited cool chain infrastructure with our advanced capabilities. By transporting COVID-19 vaccines across our extensive network, we look forward to helping people around the world get back on their feet after the devastating impact of the pandemic,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo, in a statement.
On Tuesday night, Emirates SkyCargo flew in COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech to the UAE for the first time for the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
“Our healthcare ecosystem has played an absolutely critical role in every step of the fight against COVID-19 - I would like to thank everyone who has worked unceasingly over the last year to protect the lives of those most vulnerable against the disease,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates.