GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US government shutdown triggers major flight disruptions at key airports

FAA cites staff shortages as landings nearly shut down at Orlando and delays mount

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
The TSA counter stands empty at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida on October 30, 2025.
The TSA counter stands empty at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida on October 30, 2025.
AFP

The ongoing US federal government shutdown has unleashed serious operational disruptions at major airports, with landings nearly halted at Orlando International Airport and delays piling up nationwide due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that Orlando was on the verge of cancelling all landings on Thursday night because it “had no certified controllers for a period of time”. The order was later rescinded after staffing gaps were temporarily filled.

At the same time, the agency issued a ground delay programme at the Florida airport amid staffing shortfalls, with average delays of more than 2.5 hours and some flights delayed as long as 10 hours or more.

Across other hubs, the impact was significant. At Washington National Airport (DCA), delays averaged about 90 minutes, while at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) the average delay was roughly 21 minutes, Reuters reported.

Nationwide, the tracking service FlightAware recorded nearly 6,000 flights delayed and 1,100 cancelled on Thursday alone — affecting about 20 per cent of flights at major carriers like United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Sky News said.

The root of the disruption lies in the more than four-week-long shutdown of the US federal government, which began on October 1. Over 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay during this period, prompting fears of burnout, increased sick-calls and second jobs among staff.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, controller absences caused 44 per cent of flight delays on Sunday and 24 per cent on Monday — versus an average of 5 per cent before the shutdown.

In Orlando, the FAA’s ground-delay programme persisted through much of Thursday afternoon and evening before being formally lifted around 10 pm local time.

MCO spokesperson Rod Johnson confirmed the staffing issue: “The FAA has issued a ground delay … due to FAA staffing issues. … Passengers may experience delays on average of 2½ hours.”

Industry observers warn the risk persists unless lawmakers swiftly reach a bipartisan funding deal. With key FAA staffing targets already unmet — about 3,500 controllers below target levels even before the shutdown — the system appears stretched thin.

Unless resolved, the combination of mandatory unpaid labour, limited certified controller availability and soaring flight volumes threatens to amplify travel chaos during the crucial run-up to the US holiday season.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF speaks in the post-match interview after the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi hints at 2026 plan and reveals his sporting GOATS

2m read
Pictured above are travellers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

US shutdown travel impact: What you need to know now

2m read
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported staffing issues at airports in Nashville, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, and at its air traffic control centers in Atlanta and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

US flight delays: Staff shortages as shutdown continues

4m read
A screengrab showing post-collision scene involving 2 Delta jets on the tarmac at LaGuardia in New York on Thursday. "One of the jets actually lost most of its wing," according to an X post.

2 passenger jets collide in New York amid shutdown

1m read