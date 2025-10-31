US government shutdown triggers major flight disruptions at key airports

FAA cites staff shortages as landings nearly shut down at Orlando and delays mount
The ongoing US federal government shutdown has unleashed serious operational disruptions at major airports, with landings nearly halted at Orlando International Airport and delays piling up nationwide due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that Orlando was on the verge of cancelling all landings on Thursday night because it “had no certified controllers for a period of time”. The order was later rescinded after staffing gaps were temporarily filled.
At the same time, the agency issued a ground delay programme at the Florida airport amid staffing shortfalls, with average delays of more than 2.5 hours and some flights delayed as long as 10 hours or more.
Across other hubs, the impact was significant. At Washington National Airport (DCA), delays averaged about 90 minutes, while at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) the average delay was roughly 21 minutes, Reuters reported.
Nationwide, the tracking service FlightAware recorded nearly 6,000 flights delayed and 1,100 cancelled on Thursday alone — affecting about 20 per cent of flights at major carriers like United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Sky News said.
The root of the disruption lies in the more than four-week-long shutdown of the US federal government, which began on October 1. Over 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay during this period, prompting fears of burnout, increased sick-calls and second jobs among staff.
According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, controller absences caused 44 per cent of flight delays on Sunday and 24 per cent on Monday — versus an average of 5 per cent before the shutdown.
In Orlando, the FAA’s ground-delay programme persisted through much of Thursday afternoon and evening before being formally lifted around 10 pm local time.
MCO spokesperson Rod Johnson confirmed the staffing issue: “The FAA has issued a ground delay … due to FAA staffing issues. … Passengers may experience delays on average of 2½ hours.”
Industry observers warn the risk persists unless lawmakers swiftly reach a bipartisan funding deal. With key FAA staffing targets already unmet — about 3,500 controllers below target levels even before the shutdown — the system appears stretched thin.
Unless resolved, the combination of mandatory unpaid labour, limited certified controller availability and soaring flight volumes threatens to amplify travel chaos during the crucial run-up to the US holiday season.
