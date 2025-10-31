US government shutdown triggers major flight disruptions at key airports

At the same time, the agency issued a ground delay programme at the Florida airport amid staffing shortfalls, with average delays of more than 2.5 hours and some flights delayed as long as 10 hours or more.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that Orlando was on the verge of cancelling all landings on Thursday night because it “had no certified controllers for a period of time”. The order was later rescinded after staffing gaps were temporarily filled.

The root of the disruption lies in the more than four-week-long shutdown of the US federal government, which began on October 1. Over 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay during this period, prompting fears of burnout, increased sick-calls and second jobs among staff.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.