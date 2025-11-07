List: Up to 40 US airports affected by staffing shortages

Flight reductions: Air traffic controllers working without pay since mid-October
Air traffic at major US airports including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta is set to be reduced amid ongoing air traffic controller staffing shortages caused by the federal government shutdown, which has now reached its 36th day.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that starting Friday, airlines will be required to cut flight capacity by 10% across 40 of the busiest airports nationwide if the shutdown continues unresolved.
This move aims to ease the burden on air traffic controllers who have been working without pay since mid-October, with many reporting fatigue and stress-related illnesses.
The gradual reductions will begin at 4% on Friday, increasing to 10% by the following week, affecting primarily domestic flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emphasised that these measures are unprecedented, reflecting the serious operational challenges created by the protracted shutdown.
Major airlines and industry groups are working with the FAA to understand the new restrictions, but the cuts are expected to cause widespread flight cancellations and disrupt travel plans during a peak season.
Officials have warned that if the shutdown persists into the following week, even more severe disruptions, including partial airport closures, may be necessary.
Despite these setbacks, American public opinion remains firm on Democratic demands driving the shutdown resolution.
Meanwhile, Senators are pushing to overcome the remaining obstacles toward ending the impasse.
This reduction in flights highlights the profound impact of the longest federal government shutdown in US history on everyday services, in particular the critical infrastructure supporting the nation’s air travel system.
The names of the affected airports — all major, high-traffic hubs — were scheduled to be officially released on Thursday.
Here is a list of major US airports facing air traffic control staffing shortages and expected flight reductions due to the ongoing government shutdown in November 2025:
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Ronald Reagan Washington National
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
Miami International Airport (MIA)
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
The staffing shortage has led to flight delays, cancellations, and severe operational stresses on air travel systems nationwide.
Travellers at these airports should expect schedule changes, longer waits, gate holds, and potential missed connections. The capacity reductions are being phased in over the week, with initial cuts starting at 4% and increasing to 10%.
The planned cancellations could impact between 3,500 and 4,000 flights per day, though US media reports indicate international flights would largely remain unaffected.
Frontier Airlines, a budget carrier, has advised customers to consider booking with other airlines as a contingency.
The FAA stated that the reduction in flight services is necessary to ensure safety in US airspace. This move represents a significant disruption at major airports, emphasising the operational challenges faced during the extended shutdown period.
