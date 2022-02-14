Dubai: Tata Sons has appointed former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as the CEO of Air India.
“The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr. IIker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India – the appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals,” said Tata Sons in a statement.
Until recently, Ayci was chairman of Turkish Airlines. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement.
Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022. Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.
“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” said Ayci.
Back to profits?
After taking over the reins of Air India in less than 2 months, Ayci will have the mammoth task of making the flagship airline profitable again. As per some estimates, Air India loses more than $2 million every day. Then there is also the question of possibly merging Air India with the other two Tata-owned airlines – Vistara and AirAsia India.
Air India has been making losses since 2007 when it was merged with state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines. It has remained operational due to taxpayer-funded bailouts.