Dubai: Sudan's Badr Airlines has launched flights between Abu Dhabi and Khartoum.
"Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed the launch of Badr Airlines operations from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Al-Khartoum, expanding the airport's network of routes and providing passengers with continuous connections from UAE’s capital to the world," said Abu Dhabi Airports in a LinkedIn post.
As per Flightradar24, the first Badr Airlines flight landed in Abu Dhabi on June 10. There are more flights scheduled for June 13, 17, and 20.
Badr is a privately-owned carrier, mainly engaged in passenger and cargo transportation and occasionally provides chartered VIP flights.