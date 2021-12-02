Dubai: Emirates airline will relaunch services to Nigeria from December 5, offering more connectivity options to and through Dubai.
There will be daily flights to and from Nigerian gateways, “providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai, which remains a highly popular holiday and business destination,” the airline said in the statement.
Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 11:00 arriving in Abuja at 15:40. The return flight, EK 786, will take off from Abuja at 19:00, arriving in Dubai at 04:35hrs the next day.
The Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10:30, arriving in Lagos at 15:40. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 18:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:15 the next day.
Take these steps
Travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travellers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs to be accepted on the flight.
Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.
Passengers flying to Nigeria have to meet the requirements of their destination.