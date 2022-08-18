Dubai: Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet’s market share fell in the month of July, while Air India and Indigo gained.
SpiceJet’s share of the Indian domestic market dropped to 8 per cent from 9.5 per cent in June. The country’s largest budget airline Indigo rose to 58.8 per cent from 56.9 per cent, while Tata-led Air India saw its share grow to 8.4 per cent from 7.5 per cent, according to a report from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Between January and July, domestic airlines carried 66.95 million passengers as against 39.34 million during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of about 70 per cent and monthly growth of nearly 94 per cent.
Air India’s load factors in July fell to 71.1 per cent from 75.4 per cent in June, while Indigo dropped to 77.7 per cent from 78.6 per cent. Passenger numbers of SpiceJet and Vistara did not see a significant change over the previous month.
Last month, India’s aviation regulator ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical snags.