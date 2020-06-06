A SpiceJet aircraft taxis on the runway in Mumbai. An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling. Image Credit: Reuters

Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling.

“This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo,” Indigo said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the parked step latter was well secured and with chocks in place but was moved back due to strong winds and hit the Indigo aircraft on the right-wing.

“On June 6, 2020, a SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of our aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport. On stand C86, an Indigo aircraft was parked. Both aircraft were not in service at that time,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.