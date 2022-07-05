Dubai: A SpiceJet flight (SG-11) flying from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website.
As per media reports, SpiceJet has blamed a malfunctioning indicator light. The plane landed in Karachi and the passengers were safely deboarded - no emergency was declared, said the airline.
“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning, " said an airline spokesperson. "The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. No emergency was declared, and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai.”
The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi. Boeing 737' engine has developed a technical fault. The captain of the aircraft sought a precautionary landing and was given permission. All passengers on board are safe. The call sign of the aircraft is SG11," sources told ANI on Tuesday.
Earlier on Saturday, a domestic flight made an emergency landing after its cabin filled with smoke soon after take-off for the central city of Jabalpur, the airline said.
"On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi," the airlines tweeted on July 2.